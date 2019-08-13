Yash Rescues 70 Visually-Impaired Children From Karnataka Floods; YashoMarga Provides Shelter

Yash Extends His Support

Yash's non-profit organisation YashoMarga, has helped move 70 visually-impaired children from a facility in Gadag, that was on the verge of drowning due to the floods. The actor's organisation was brought into place to help the farmers and labourers in the North Karnataka region who have been facing water crisis for decades.

Children Moved To Dharwad

After rescuing the children from their facility, YashoMarga has now moved them to an art centre in Dharwad. The organisation is providing them shelter, food and other basic necessities for survival until the situation is under control.

Upendra Donates Rs 5 Lakh

According to the latest reports, Sandalwood actor Upendra donated Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the victims of North Karnataka. He also took to social media to urge the citizens to do their bit in helping the victims.

Sudeep Requests Fans To Help

Last week, Kannada actor Sudeep shared a video on Twitter to spread awareness on the natural calamities in Karnataka. He requested his fans and friends living around the affected regions to help the victims as they can access the place faster.