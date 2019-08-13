Yash Rescues 70 Visually-Impaired Children From Karnataka Floods; YashoMarga Provides Shelter
The North Karnataka floods have already taken several lives. Hundreds and thousands of people have been displaced, despite the vigorous rescue operations. While the government is doing its bit in helping the victims, many prominent personalities have also stepped forward to extend their support. Sandalwood celebrities are actively involved in the process. KGF actor Yash, has now rescued 70 visually-impaired children from Gadag, with the help of non-profit organisation Yashomarga. They have now been moved to a safer region and provided with shelter and other necessities. Read the details below.
Yash Extends His Support
Yash's non-profit organisation YashoMarga, has helped move 70 visually-impaired children from a facility in Gadag, that was on the verge of drowning due to the floods. The actor's organisation was brought into place to help the farmers and labourers in the North Karnataka region who have been facing water crisis for decades.
Children Moved To Dharwad
After rescuing the children from their facility, YashoMarga has now moved them to an art centre in Dharwad. The organisation is providing them shelter, food and other basic necessities for survival until the situation is under control.
Upendra Donates Rs 5 Lakh
According to the latest reports, Sandalwood actor Upendra donated Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the victims of North Karnataka. He also took to social media to urge the citizens to do their bit in helping the victims.
Sudeep Requests Fans To Help
Last week, Kannada actor Sudeep shared a video on Twitter to spread awareness on the natural calamities in Karnataka. He requested his fans and friends living around the affected regions to help the victims as they can access the place faster.
