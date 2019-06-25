Yash Reveals This One Thing About KGF Chapter 1 Got Him Excited More Than the Result! Deets Inside

This Excited Yash More!

Talking about the tremendous success KGF has achieved, Yash said, "I'm glad ‘KGF' turned out to be a blockbuster, but honestly the process of making the film excited me more than the result. As an actor, this success would help me take bigger steps."

He Further Added

"When we made ‘KGF: Chapter 1', we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success in our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We have reserved the best for chapter 2," said Yash.

KGF Success Means A Lot For Sandalwood

Thanking his team for the film's success, Yash said, "The success of ‘KGF' means a lot to the Kannada industry, especially to a lot of our talented technicians who don't get the due they deserve. This success has boosted the morale of Kannada industry. It has justified the talent of Prashant Neel."

What To Expect From The Sequel?

KGF Chapter shoot commenced earlier this month. Yash was in Mysore for a few days to shoot some of the prominent bits of the film. Though reports suggested that Bollywood actors such as Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon have been approached for the sequel, Yash said they are still in talks and nothing has been confirmed.