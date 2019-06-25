English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Yash Reveals This One Thing About KGF Chapter 1 Got Him Excited More Than the Result! Deets Inside

    By
    |

    KGF's success has changed people's perspective on the Kannada film industry. Not only did it gross hundreds of crores at the box office, but also went on to impress audience across the world. It also takes pride in the fact that it's the only Kannada film to have been screened in Pakistan. Despite receiving accolades from critics and audiences alike, the lead actor Yash says the outcome did not have a huge impact on him. In an interview with Odisha TV, Yash has revealed that there was one thing about KGF Chapter 1 that got him more excited than the results. Deets inside

    This Excited Yash More!

    Talking about the tremendous success KGF has achieved, Yash said, "I'm glad ‘KGF' turned out to be a blockbuster, but honestly the process of making the film excited me more than the result. As an actor, this success would help me take bigger steps."

    He Further Added

    "When we made ‘KGF: Chapter 1', we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success in our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We have reserved the best for chapter 2," said Yash.

    KGF Success Means A Lot For Sandalwood

    Thanking his team for the film's success, Yash said, "The success of ‘KGF' means a lot to the Kannada industry, especially to a lot of our talented technicians who don't get the due they deserve. This success has boosted the morale of Kannada industry. It has justified the talent of Prashant Neel."

    What To Expect From The Sequel?

    KGF Chapter shoot commenced earlier this month. Yash was in Mysore for a few days to shoot some of the prominent bits of the film. Though reports suggested that Bollywood actors such as Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon have been approached for the sequel, Yash said they are still in talks and nothing has been confirmed.

    Yash & Radhika Daughter's Naming Ceremony Was A Grand Event; Ayra Looks Adorable! UNSEEN PICS

    More YASH News

    Read more about: yash kgf kgf chapter 2
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 10:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue