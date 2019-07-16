INTERESTING! Yash Reveals Mani Ratnam’s Wife Suhasini Helped Him Pick Script For Radhika's Film

It Was Suhasini's Suggestion

Over the years, through her amazing skills, Suhasini has established herself as a fine actress. She and Yash even worked together in their film Masterpiece. The KGF actor told Pinkvilla that Suhasini, wife of filmmaker Maniratnam asked him to listen to a script, which eventually became a movie starring his beloved wife Radhika.

When Yash First Heard The Narration

Yash said, "Suhasini mam asked me to listen to a script and sent V Priya to give a story narration to me. She told me that the director had worked with Mani Ratnam and is a talented filmmaker."

He Approached Rockline Venkatesh

The actor really liked the script and wanted to work on it further. Talking about this, Yash said, "I was impressed by the story. Business and films apart, I share a warm relationship with Rockline Venkatesh, who I consider as my elder brother. So, I told him that there is a good script, which is full of life and has a lot of fun."

He Further Added

"He too liked the script and immediately decided to produce the film. From the beginning days, we do not interfere or influence each other in choosing projects. So, I asked him (Venkatesh) to ask her (Radhika)."