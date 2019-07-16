INTERESTING! Yash Reveals Mani Ratnam’s Wife Suhasini Helped Him Pick Script For Radhika's Film
Radhika Pandit is returning to the big screen after a hiatus, with her forthcoming release Adi Lakshmi Purana. It's been over three years since her fans last saw her on the silverscreen; hence, have high expectations from this film, which is releasing worldwide on July 17. For the uninitiated, Yash has been actively involved in the promotions of his wife's film. The KGF actor who had previously stated that his wife has done an amazing job in Adi Lakshmi Purana, has now revealed that the wife of renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam, Suhasini helped him pick the script for Radhika Pandit's film!
It Was Suhasini's Suggestion
Over the years, through her amazing skills, Suhasini has established herself as a fine actress. She and Yash even worked together in their film Masterpiece. The KGF actor told Pinkvilla that Suhasini, wife of filmmaker Maniratnam asked him to listen to a script, which eventually became a movie starring his beloved wife Radhika.
When Yash First Heard The Narration
Yash said, "Suhasini mam asked me to listen to a script and sent V Priya to give a story narration to me. She told me that the director had worked with Mani Ratnam and is a talented filmmaker."
He Approached Rockline Venkatesh
The actor really liked the script and wanted to work on it further. Talking about this, Yash said, "I was impressed by the story. Business and films apart, I share a warm relationship with Rockline Venkatesh, who I consider as my elder brother. So, I told him that there is a good script, which is full of life and has a lot of fun."
He Further Added
"He too liked the script and immediately decided to produce the film. From the beginning days, we do not interfere or influence each other in choosing projects. So, I asked him (Venkatesh) to ask her (Radhika)."
Sudeep Has The Most Humble Things To Say About The Villain Director! Prem Shares An Emotional Tweet