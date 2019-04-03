English
    Yash REVEALS That His & Radhika's Daughter Will Be Named After This! 'We Will Have A Big Ceremony'

    The KGF actor Yash and wife Radhika Pandit welcomed their first baby last December. She went on to be called the mascot who brought immense luck and happiness into these actors' life. Despite fans' requests and pleading, the star star couple has not released a single picture of their baby girl. While seeing her comes across as a far-fetched dream for some, Yash recently revealed that his and Radhika's bundle of joy will be named after a Hindu Goddess!

    Yashs Big Revelation On Daughters Name!

    In an interview with Outlook India, Yash said, "We can only name her after five or nine months. We will have a big ceremony after five months where her name will be officially announced. She will be named after a Hindu goddess."

    A few days ago when Radhika shared a picture of herself holding a balloon shaped 'R'. Fans were quick to guess that she and Yash were planning on naming their daughter with a moniker starting with R. However, Yash later confirmed that it represented their names.

    Recently, Radhika also issued a statement saying, "We are waiting for the right time to name her. Depending on the rituals, we would be naming her soon. And, we will definitely announce it in a special way when it's done."

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 12:42 [IST]
