Yash Reveals The ONLY SELFIE He's Taken In His Whole Life; This Picture Will Melt Your Heart!

Until KGF, Yash was had established himself as a successful actor in Sandalwood. After the success of his latest film, he proved his acting abilities to the entire world. Nowadays, everybody wants to be snapped with the Rocking Star. Every move of his spoken about and anything he says makes headlines. But, did you know that Yash never takes selfies? However, in an interview, Yash revealed the only selfie he has taken in his whole life and the picture will melt your heart!

Image Courtesy: Nettv4u

Yash was taking part in an interview with the YouTube channel following release of Nettv4u. In the segment, 'What's on your phone', Yash was asked to show the latest selfie he's taken. Yash responded to this question saying, "I never take selfies. Rather people take selfies with me." However, after a moment he revealed that the only selfie he's taken is with his baby.

The actor later revealed the selfies on his phone. It a picture of his baby holding his finger. Though the selfie only shows his daughter's little finger, the picture will sure leave you awestruck! He further added that, it is his wife Radhika Pandit who takes pictures when they are on trips.

Yash and wife Radhika Pandit welcomed their baby girl last year. They are yet to show their daughter's picture to the world. Fans have been curiously waiting to have a look at this star baby!