Yash Reveals Vijay Kiragandur Has Spent Money Like Water On KGF; Calls Him A Wonderful Producer!

Vijay Kiragandur's Investments In KGF

Though it's been quite sometime since KGF released, fans and others continue to be curious about its budget. While talking to a YouTube channel, Yash said that producer Vijay Kiragandur has invested a lot of money in making KGF. According to a few reports circulating in Gandhinagar, the film has been mad with a budget of Rs 80 crore

Yash Calls Vijay A Wonderful Producer

KGF was shot under harsh weather conditions. The sets were often destroyed due to heavy rains and strong wind. But the team continued to shoot because Vijay Kiragandur ensured the sets were reconstructed irrespective of how much it cost him

Art Directors Acted As Backbone

Nearly, each time Yash has spoken about KGF's success, he has taken a moment to thank the art team for the immense support and hard work from their end. He told as to how they would get to re-creating the sets as soon as the harsh conditions would destroy them. Hence, they were able to complete the shoot successfully.

KGF Chapter 2 Will Be Better!

While KGF's making itself comes across as a huge deal, Yash and the team has assured that KGF Chapter 2 will be bigger and better. Apparently, technicians from abroad will be pitched in for the sequel. So all the action lovers out there, you can expect a bigger adrenaline rush from KGF 2!