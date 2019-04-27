Yash Reveals Vijay Kiragandur Has Spent Money Like Water On KGF; Calls Him A Wonderful Producer!

English
    KGF! The first Sandalwood film to have earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office. This film which is Yash's magnum opus, turned his life around. The impressive cinematography, realistic visuals and a huge number of human resources used in the movie made everyone wonder what might have behind creating this masterpiece. Though, the makers haven't disclosed the budget of the film, Yash has revealed in an interview that Vijay Kiragandur spent money like water on KGF. Calling him a wonderful director, he revealed details you would be shocked to hear!

    Vijay Kiragandur's Investments In KGF

    Though it's been quite sometime since KGF released, fans and others continue to be curious about its budget. While talking to a YouTube channel, Yash said that producer Vijay Kiragandur has invested a lot of money in making KGF. According to a few reports circulating in Gandhinagar, the film has been mad with a budget of Rs 80 crore

    Yash Calls Vijay A Wonderful Producer

    KGF was shot under harsh weather conditions. The sets were often destroyed due to heavy rains and strong wind. But the team continued to shoot because Vijay Kiragandur ensured the sets were reconstructed irrespective of how much it cost him

    Art Directors Acted As Backbone

    Nearly, each time Yash has spoken about KGF's success, he has taken a moment to thank the art team for the immense support and hard work from their end. He told as to how they would get to re-creating the sets as soon as the harsh conditions would destroy them. Hence, they were able to complete the shoot successfully.

    KGF Chapter 2 Will Be Better!

    While KGF's making itself comes across as a huge deal, Yash and the team has assured that KGF Chapter 2 will be bigger and better. Apparently, technicians from abroad will be pitched in for the sequel. So all the action lovers out there, you can expect a bigger adrenaline rush from KGF 2!

    Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2019, 8:10 [IST]
