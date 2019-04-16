Yash Risking KGF 2 For Elections? Kumaraswamy Warns Saying Producers Will Not In Invest In Him!

Yash is one of the actors, who has constantly involved himself in the canvassing and rallies held in Mandya. Though his choice with regard to entering politics was highly criticised, the actor continued to back Sumalatha up without paying heed. With that began the tiff between him and HD Kumaraswamy, who at every given instance have been provoking each other. The latter recently warned the Rocking Star that producers are investing in him only because of his (Kumaraswamy) power. This is making everyone wonder if Yash is, in fact, risking KGF Chapter 2 for Lok Sabha elections.

During K.R Pete rally, Kumaraswamy said, "These actors wouldn't survive if not for producers like us." It is a known fact that many films are produced by politicians. Some of the biggest of projects are presented by them and actors too rely on them for opportunities.

The CM of Karnataka further added, "Some actor called Yash has been accusing my party members. My supporters have refrained from commenting only because of me. I can't believe I agree to make films with such actors. They are only surviving because of producers like us."

"Do not believe all that you see onscreen. What you witness on a daily basis is the truth. Where had these actors been when the farmers committed suicide?" said the Chief Minister.

However, the fans needn't worry as KGF Chapter 2 has already begun. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, who is nowhere seen in the political drama. As of now, Yash has stayed away from the sets of KGF Chapter 2 owing to the elections. He will be back once the results are declared.