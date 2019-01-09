Yash Says He's Done With Life & Kannada Industry After His Fan's Death; Will He Quit Movies?

"I Don't Want This Life Or Field"

When the actor was asked what he has to say to his fans following the incident, Yash said, "Please understand I don't want this life or the field. Keep all the respect and love for me writing your hearts. Support me by watching my movies. If you can learn something good from us, please do. Also, help others "

"An Incident I Can Never Forget"

The KGF actor who is still in shock after his fan committed suicide, says this is an incident he can never forget his entire life. He also added that no actor who like such a behaviour from their fans and no star will ever be happy to face such situations.

Yash's Fans Have Threatened Him Before

Though Ravi's death has come across as a shocker, the actor says he's often received such self-harming threats from his fans. Some fans have told they would slit their wrists for him and a few have resorted to sending letters written with their blood. Yash says he absolutely doesn't encourage such violent behaviour.

Ravi's Last Words

Yash revealed that until Ravi's last breath, he only wished to see his favourite star, even when the doctors were dressing his wound, he kept asking if Yash would come see him. Also, when Yash finally came to see him, he wished him a happy birthday despite suffering from severe pain.