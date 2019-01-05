 »   »   »  Yash Says Rajmouli Inspires Him, But KGF Isn’t A Byproduct Of Baahubali

KGF Isn't A Byproduct Of Baahubali

When asked if KFG is a replica of Baahubali, Yash said, "No, KGF is not a byproduct of the Baahubali success. We wanted to do something big, something that would prove the Kannada film industry to be on par with cinema in the rest of the country. I never liked it when people discriminated against the Kannada film industry, as compared with the other south Indian industries."

But Yash Is Inspired By Rajmouli

"We are definitely inspired by the passion of Rajamouli sir. He saw our rushes and showered generous praise on me and my film. I am thankful. He has inspired us for sure. He broke all linguistic barriers. After Baahubali, people started taking regional cinema seriously.", he added.

He Always Knew KGF Would Be A Hit

Talking about the notions associated with the Kannada film industry he said, "No industry is small. It is the people who work in it that make it big or small. We of the KGF team thought big, and why should we not have? I always knew a KGF was possible. We wanted to prove that we had the potential and resources. We had a terrific story idea, and I was lucky to get a fantastic director like Prashanth Neel and a producer like Vijay Kirangadur who is like my brother."

Baahubali Inspired KFG Dubbing

KGF has been dubbed in multi languages. About this Yash said, "Initially, we had no plans of dubbing KGF into non-Kannada languages. We wanted to put out only the Kannada version with English subtitles. But then we saw the Baahubali dubbing and thought of getting a wider audience. So we decided to dub in several languages."