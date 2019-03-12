Yash Says 'We Have Reserved The Best For Chapter 2'; Here's How KGF's Sequel Is Going To Be Better!

How Is Chapter 2 Better Than 1?

"When we made KGF: Chapter 1, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success in our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We have reserved the best for chapter 2.", Yash told The News Minute.

Bigger & Better!

Director Prashanth Neel and the rest of the KGF team recently went on a location hunting spree for the latter part of the film. They have finalised the location and going by the reports, shooting will commence from April, 2019. Yash, who is all geared up for the shoot, says KGF Chapter 2 is going to be bigger and better!

The Perception Has Changed

Discussing the impact KGF has had on the Kannada Film Industry, Yash added, "The perception about Kannada industry has changed. People across industries are now taking us seriously. A lot of our talented technicians have been looking for a platform and KGF has provided them that pedestal. This success means a lot to all the untapped talent of our industry."

He Further Added...

"The success of KGF means a lot to the Kannada industry, especially to a lot of our talented technicians who don't get the due they deserve. This success has boosted the morale of Kannada industry. It has justified the talent of Prashant Neel."