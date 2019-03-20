English
    Yash Says This Man Is The First Person He Remembers In Difficult Times; 'He's Boosted My Career'

    Sandalwood actor Yash is currently one of the biggest stars of the Kannada Film industry. Over the years with his skills, he has established himself as a fine actor and a well-renowned celebrity. After the tremendous success of his latest film KGF, he rose to fame across the whole of India and the rest of the world. But, when he was present at the trailer launch of Panchatantra, Yash revealed that there has been one man who has helped boost his career immensely. Giving away a little more detail, he said that Yograj Bhat is the first person he remembers in his difficult times.

    He further added, "He's played the main role in my journey. Being able to release his film's trailer is a way for me to pay him back." Yash also said that Yograj Bhat is a great achiever. Being in his company is like battling it out with sandal; you come out good. "I am the first person to hear songs from his film. If I suggest any changes, he incorporates them," the actor concluded.

    Yograj Bhat also used the platform to praise Yash. He told the media that despite being extremely busy with his movies, he took the time off to watch the teaser of my film Panchatantra. If there's a brand ambassador for being stubborn, it would be Yash. He further added that Yash is the reason behind KGF's success."

    Meanwhile, Panchtantra is all set to release on March 29, 2019. Fans can enjoy the songs co-created by Yograj Bhat and Harikrishna.

    Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 14:15 [IST]
