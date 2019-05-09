Yash Shares Painful Incidents From Serial Days; 'People Laughed At Him During His Struggling Period'

Waited All Day For A Dialogue

Yash worked his way up to fame. He started his journey off by acting in theatre and then moved to serials. During the theatre days, he once received an offer to act in a government program. When he reached the sets, he was made to stand behind a line of other actors. Yash waited until evening for his dialogue, but later realised that he was only a junior actor.

People Laughed At Him

He was only a 19-year-old when he got an opportunity to act in the Kannada serial Male Billu. One of the actresses from the show recently told in a press meet that people laughed at Yash when he was acting in the serial. None ever thought he would turn to be a national and international sensation someday.

He Was The Most Dedicated!

Though Yash was mocked at and made fun of, that never distracted him from focusing on his goals. Apparently, he would go to a corner and bang his head against a wall if he wouldn't get a scene or a dialogue right. That's how determined he was!

Well Hard Work Paid Off

Yash is one of the most famous rags to riches example. He entered the industry with no experience and film background. He proved his talent by genuinely winning the audience's appreciation. We aren't surprised to see him as a superstar today, considering all that he did to be here!