English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Yash Shares Painful Incidents From Serial Days; 'People Laughed At Him During His Struggling Period'

    By
    |

    Today, Sandalwood actor Rocking Star Yash is one of the top rated actors of Karnataka and India. After the success of his latest film KGF Chapter 1, nearly every director and producer wants to work with him. No matter how big a star he is today, Yash wouldn't forget his initial period in the industry. In a press meet, Yash has shared a few painful incidents from his serial days. Also, there was a time when people laughed at him during his struggling days. Here's what Yash has to say as he remembers his not so pleasant past.

    Waited All Day For A Dialogue

    Yash worked his way up to fame. He started his journey off by acting in theatre and then moved to serials. During the theatre days, he once received an offer to act in a government program. When he reached the sets, he was made to stand behind a line of other actors. Yash waited until evening for his dialogue, but later realised that he was only a junior actor.

    People Laughed At Him

    He was only a 19-year-old when he got an opportunity to act in the Kannada serial Male Billu. One of the actresses from the show recently told in a press meet that people laughed at Yash when he was acting in the serial. None ever thought he would turn to be a national and international sensation someday.

    He Was The Most Dedicated!

    Though Yash was mocked at and made fun of, that never distracted him from focusing on his goals. Apparently, he would go to a corner and bang his head against a wall if he wouldn't get a scene or a dialogue right. That's how determined he was!

    Well Hard Work Paid Off

    Yash is one of the most famous rags to riches example. He entered the industry with no experience and film background. He proved his talent by genuinely winning the audience's appreciation. We aren't surprised to see him as a superstar today, considering all that he did to be here!

    KGF Chapter 2 Shooting Postponed! Here's When Yash Will Start Filming For His Blockbuster's Sequel

    Read more about: yash kgf
    Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 12:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 9, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue