Yash's SHOCKING Response To Kumaraswamy's Mocking! KGF Star Takes A Dig At Nikhil Kumar

Kumaraswamy's Never Ending Mockery

Without taking anyone's name, HD Kumaraswamy said, "Let them work a little hard. Each day they rest under the shade of the umbrella during film's shoot. Now, they've moved out to feel some heat. They need to walk around villages and understand our farmers' difficulties."

KGF Star's Shocking Response

The KGF actor fired back at the CM saying, "He's the Chief Minister. Six and half crore people have chosen him to be in that position. So when such a person speaks, the words convey hundreds of meanings. He didn't point at us. Everyone's misinterpreted it. If you notice carefully, you'll know who he is talking about."

"We Have Played Enough Under The Sun"

"I was born in a government hospital. I grew up playing under the sun and worked my way hard to be who I am today. I have made my own living. So working under the sun is not new to me," said Yash.

Yash Takes A Dig At Nikhil Kumar

Taking a dig at Nikhil Kumar, Yash further added, "The CM was talking about his own candidate. If you notice carefully, you'll realise, who have lived in luxury all their lives and now have come out. His candidate is from the film industry too. You have simply been misinterpreting what he has said."