English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Yash's SHOCKING Response To Kumaraswamy's Mocking! KGF Star Takes A Dig At Nikhil Kumar

    By
    |

    The political scenario in Mandya is only getting interesting by the day. The ongoing fight between the contestants and supporters has grabbed a lot of attention, which was uncalled for. Biggest of personalities such as, the Chief Minister of Karnataka and top Sandalwood actors have gotten themselves involved in this tiff. For the uninitiated, Kumaraswamy has been taunting Kannada actors Darshan and Yash for supporting Sumalatha. Recently, he yet again mocked the KGF star. But, Yash has taken everyone aback with his shocking response to the CM's mockery! Also, it seems like he's taking a dig at his son Nikhil Kumar. Read further for deets!

    Kumaraswamy's Never Ending Mockery

    Without taking anyone's name, HD Kumaraswamy said, "Let them work a little hard. Each day they rest under the shade of the umbrella during film's shoot. Now, they've moved out to feel some heat. They need to walk around villages and understand our farmers' difficulties."

    KGF Star's Shocking Response

    The KGF actor fired back at the CM saying, "He's the Chief Minister. Six and half crore people have chosen him to be in that position. So when such a person speaks, the words convey hundreds of meanings. He didn't point at us. Everyone's misinterpreted it. If you notice carefully, you'll know who he is talking about."

    "We Have Played Enough Under The Sun"

    "I was born in a government hospital. I grew up playing under the sun and worked my way hard to be who I am today. I have made my own living. So working under the sun is not new to me," said Yash.

    Yash Takes A Dig At Nikhil Kumar

    Taking a dig at Nikhil Kumar, Yash further added, "The CM was talking about his own candidate. If you notice carefully, you'll realise, who have lived in luxury all their lives and now have come out. His candidate is from the film industry too. You have simply been misinterpreting what he has said."

    MOST READ : Darshan Fires Back At Politician Who Called Him & Sumalatha Outcast; 'I Belong To All Religions

    Read more about: yash kgf kumaraswamy nikhil kumar
    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 10:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue