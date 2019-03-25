Yash Spotted At Mumbai Airport! Was It To Finalise Bollywood Cast For KGF Chapter 2?

KGF Chapter 1 was released last year, but still continues to make its presence felt. The makers have already begun working on the sequel to the film. A while ago, Yash, Prashanth Neel and rest of the team visited a temple to seek divine blessings, prior to starting the shoot. Around the same time, reports started making rounds that Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has been approached to play a role in KGF Chapter 2. Recently, Yash was spotted at Mumbai airport. This makes us wonder if he had been to the city to finalise Bollywood cast for KGF Chapter 2!

Rocking Star Yash sported a causal look, clad in magenta tee shirt and denims paired with sunglasses. Fans wouldn't contain their excitement upon spotting the KGF star and were quick to capture a few snaps. Considering the fact that some of the biggest stars of the Hindi Film industry have been approached for KGF Chapter 2, Yash may have flown to Mumbai to finalise the cast. However, the makers are yet to issue an official statement.

Recently, KGF won the highest number of awards at Zee Kannada Awards 2019. the film bagged awards another various categories, Best Film, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Cinematographer, Best Music, Best Lyricist and Best Villain. During the award acceptance speech, Yash told his fans that their aim to make KGF look small in front of KGF Chapter 2!

According the reports, the shooting for the sequel is expected to wrap up by the end of this year. If everything goes smooth and according to the plan, KGF Chapter 2 will the theatres in 2020. Watch the space for more latest updates on Yash's monster hit!