Yash Starrer KGF: Chapter 2’s Highly Anticipated First Look Poster Is Finally Out

The highly anticipated first look poster of KGF: Chapter 2 has been officially released by the makers on social media. KGF: Chapter 2 is a follow-up to Kannada star Yash’s pan India blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1. The fans of the magnum opus are overjoyed with the first look. In the poster, Yash is seen donning a blue shirt and dark pants whilst pulling a giant log along with Kolar Gold Fields workers.

Sanjay Dutt, who essays the chief antagonist in the film named Adheera, took to Twitter to share the first look poster. He wrote, “Rebuilding an empire won’t be that easy… Here’s the #KGFChapter2FirstLook featuring @TheNameIsYash.@VKiragandur @Karthik1423 @Prashanth_neel @hombalefilms”

Interestingly, the first look sneak-peak has been released on the first anniversary of KGF: Chapter 1’s release. The predecessor released last year on December 21, 2018. In KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, Yash will be seen reprising the role of Rocky Bhai from the prequel. The movie will also star Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Anant Nag in pivotal roles. Reportedly, KGF: Chapter 2 is all set to be bigger and better than the first film.

The shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 is currently underway in various schedules. Earlier it was stated that the movie would release in the summer of 2020. But going by the latest reports doing the rounds, the Yash starrer in all likelihood will be hitting theatres in the second half of 2020. An official announcement from the makers about the release date is expected to happen soon.

