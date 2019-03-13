Yash Starrer KGF Loosely-based On This Legendary Star's Cult Film?

KGF Similar To Kondaveeti Donga?

While talking about KGF, Paruchuri Gopala Krishna said that it was quite similar to the Chiranjeevi starrer Kondaveeti Donga, which was one of the most popular films of the 1990s. Explaining the similarities in detail, he said that both films revolved around gold mines and tribals.

His Exact Words

"If one has to analyze KGF, it all boils down to how a son fulfills the promise he made to his mother at her deathbed in the eleventh hour. If we observe the film's soul, it is very small and how it collected Rs 160 crs share speaks volumes of the care the makers have taken. The film's plot has been seen in the past in few films. Even we penned many such stories and one such film is Kondaveeti Donga which revolves around gold mines and tribals. The story has mines in the forests and a tiger kills everyone to hide the secret."

'The Makers Penned The Story From The Viewpoint Of The Men'

Praising the writers for coming up with a compelling story, the veteran said that the film clicked with the audience as it was told from the male perspective.

"(In KGF) While mother dreams of her son to become a king, he wants to become an emperor. This became the strong emotion and wonderful dialogues in 10-15 scenes in the film helped the story movement perfectly. The makers penned the story from the viewpoint of the men," he added.

The writer added that Geetha Govindam and Aravinda Sametha too worked with the audience as they were told from the male perspective.

To Conclude...

KGF is a landmark film for Kannada cinema which is going to be remembered for many years to come. The film's sequel, titled KGF Chapter 2, went on the floors today(March 13, 2019). The buzz is that it will be bigger and more hard-hitting than the first part.