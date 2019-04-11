Yash's Subtle Mockery At Kumaraswamy's Two Marriages Goes Viral; CM & KGF Star's Tiff Gets Uglier!

Yash Mocks CM's Marriages

During the campaign at a village around Mandya, Yash told the media, "If we assume that people are fools, they will give a befitting reply." However, he also used the opportunity to subtly mock the CM by saying, "Sumalatha is the only wife of Ambareesh and there is no confusion in it."

Kumaraswamy's Alleged Marriage

Kumaraswamy is married to Anitha Kumaraswamy and Nikhil Kumar is their son. But, he is also alleged to be married to the Kannada actress Radhika Shetty. Though they have never admitted to being married, several of their pictures together are available on the internet, that act as proof.

The Only Kannada Actor!

How It All Started

Yash fired back saying, "I was born in a government hospital and grew up like an ordinary man. My father is a bus conductor. I bought my car and house from my hard work and struggles. For me, sweating out under the sun or staying under the shadow does not make much difference. So, I believe he is talking about the person (Nikhil Gowda aka Kumar) who has come out to campaign for the first time."