    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Yash Talks About Beginning KGF Chapter 2 Promotions; Gives A Light Warning To Fans

      By
      |

      Yash, one of the biggest names in Kannada cinema, will next be seen in the eagerly awaited KGF Chapter 2, a sequel to the 2018 monster hit KGF. The film, helmed by Prashanth Neel, has piqued the curiosity and this suggests things are on track. During a recent interview, the 'Rocking Star' revealed that the film's promotions will begin at the right time and added that it is a 'people's movie'.

      His Exact Words

      His Exact Words

      "Publicity is something which should happen on its own. This is people's movie which has gained its strength from the public's love and support."

      A Gentle Warning

      A Gentle Warning

      Addressing fans, he asked them to be patient and hope for the best. Yash also requested cine-goers to stop spamming executive producer Karthik Gowda for KGF Chapter 2 updates.

      "Our executive producer is being trolled by fans even for his personal posts. Whenever he meets me, he complains about the torture he faces from their hands on social media sites. I assure the fans of commencing the promotions at the appropriate time," added Yash.

      The Stakes Are High

      The Stakes Are High

      KGF was a colossal hit and helped Yash become a pan-India star while opening new avenues for Kannada cinema. The film impressed movie lovers with its intensity and this worked its favour. It did well in the Hindi belt too, beating Shah Rukh Khan's Zero. As such, KGF Chapter 2 is a high-profile affair.

      Bigger And Better?

      Bigger And Better?

      KGF Chapter 2 is likely to be bigger and more gripping than the first part. It features Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as the main villain and this might help its prospects 'Up North'. Yash too will most probably have a longer role in the sequel, which might work in its favour.

      The Way Ahead...

      The Way Ahead...

      Once KGF Chapter 2 arrives in theatres, Yash is likely to finalise his next movie. The buzz is that he's planning on doing a Tamil movie in the near future. However, nothing is set in stone.

      Yash Opens Up About His Struggling Days And The Success Of His Movie KGF

      Read more about: yash kgf chapter 2 sanjay dutt
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue