Yash Talks About Beginning KGF Chapter 2 Promotions; Gives A Light Warning To Fans

His Exact Words

"Publicity is something which should happen on its own. This is people's movie which has gained its strength from the public's love and support."

A Gentle Warning

Addressing fans, he asked them to be patient and hope for the best. Yash also requested cine-goers to stop spamming executive producer Karthik Gowda for KGF Chapter 2 updates.

"Our executive producer is being trolled by fans even for his personal posts. Whenever he meets me, he complains about the torture he faces from their hands on social media sites. I assure the fans of commencing the promotions at the appropriate time," added Yash.

The Stakes Are High

KGF was a colossal hit and helped Yash become a pan-India star while opening new avenues for Kannada cinema. The film impressed movie lovers with its intensity and this worked its favour. It did well in the Hindi belt too, beating Shah Rukh Khan's Zero. As such, KGF Chapter 2 is a high-profile affair.

Bigger And Better?

KGF Chapter 2 is likely to be bigger and more gripping than the first part. It features Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as the main villain and this might help its prospects 'Up North'. Yash too will most probably have a longer role in the sequel, which might work in its favour.

The Way Ahead...

Once KGF Chapter 2 arrives in theatres, Yash is likely to finalise his next movie. The buzz is that he's planning on doing a Tamil movie in the near future. However, nothing is set in stone.