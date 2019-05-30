Yash To Enter KGF Chapter 2 Sets Soon! Here's When & Where He'll Start Shooting For The Sequel

KGF turned out to be the first Sandalwood film to gross over Rs 200 crore at the box office. The film broke many records and set new ones too. And now, the fans are excited about the sequel which is in making. KGF Chapter 2 went on floors in May. We even showed you a few pictures from the sets that were making rounds on the internet. And now, we have learned that the lead actor Yash is all set to make an entry to the sequel. Here's when the Rocking Star will start shooting for KGF Chapter 2.

According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, Yash is going to start shooting for KGF Chapter 2 starting June 6, 2019. What makes it more interesting is the fact that his bit for the second part will be first shot in Mysore, which also happens to be the city where Yash grew up.

As said earlier, the preparation for the second part of KGF has been intense. Yash has himself told in an interview that Chapter 2 will be bigger and better. Also, new actors are being roped. Reports are suggesting that Raveena Tandon would be playing Indira Gandhi in the sequel. However, the news is yet to be made official.