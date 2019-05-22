Yash Was Asked To Bring Tea & Cigarettes For Senior Directors Once Upon A Time; Says It Hurt His Ego

Yash Never Imagined Such A Life

When Yash decided to quit college and move to Bengaluru to pursue his acting dreams, he was unaware of the harsh reality that awaited him. Until he got an acting gig, Yash worked as an assistant director. Remembering those days, he told Tv9, "Everybody knows how assistant directors are treated in the industry. They are made to do everything but what an actual director does."

"I Was Asked To Bring Stuff For Them"

He further added, "I was asked to bring breakfast, tea and cigarettes for the directors. It really hurt my ego and I asked myself, 'Do I need to do all this?' But, I didn't want to go back home a failure. Many give up at this point in time. I stayed strong as I wanted to achieve something."

Yash Sat Away From Them While Eating

It wasn't just the job profile that bothered the KGF hero. He was also affected by the fact that he was treated differently. He revealed that actors and directors would stare at him if he sat with them to eat. So, often he would sit away while eating.

He Worked His Way Up

However, these incidents and experiences only made Yash stronger. He realised he had to struggle in order to survive in the city, similar to everybody else. Thus, started his journey and as they say, the rest is history.