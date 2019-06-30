English
    Yash Was Taken Back In Time Upon Watching This Film Trailer; Gets Nostalgic About Moggina Manasu

    Yash first gained popularity through the Sandalwood film Moggina Manasu, in which he stars opposite his wife Radhika Pandit. The film is special to him for many reasons. The youth-centric film appealed to a large audience and till date, continues to be one of the best Kannada films. The KGF actor Yash, who was recently present for the trailer launch of film Yaana, said that he was taken back in time upon watching it. The actor couldn't help but get nostalgic about Moggina Manasu.

    Yash Was Taken Back In Time Upon Watching This Trailer

    He stated, "The film was a tender love story. Seeing the excitement at this trailer launch and the way the young actors spoke on stage, is making me very happy. I feel like I have travelled back in time."

    Meanwhile, Yaana is a forthcoming Kannada film that is launching Sandalwood's star couple Jai Jagdish and Vijayalakshmi Singh's three daughters. It is being produced by Harish Sherigar, who has previously made films such as March 22 and Hottegagi Genu Battegagi.

    Talking about his next venture, the producer said, "I knew Jai Jagdish from my first film, March 22, during which we struck up a good rapport. He told me about the film and after I heard the story, I thought it was in sync with my idea of the kind of movies I want to make under my banner, ACME Movies International. The idea has been to make good commercial films with socially-relevant messages."

    Yash & Radhika Pandit Slammed By Fans For Second Pregnancy; Called 'Uneducated' & 'Unfit Parents'

    "While the content of March 22 was appreciated, it didn't do well at the box office, and neither did my second, Hottegagi Genu Battegagi. Those two films were my baby steps in Sandalwood, and I believe that Yaana will make up for both. It is a fresh, youthful film that will appeal to youngsters. And, given that 60% of our population is the youth, if they like this film, it will find favour with other audiences as well," he further added.

