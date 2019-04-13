Yograj Bhat Defends RCB! Ahead Of The World Cup, Film Director Tells Fans To Not Criticize Them

‘I Know RCB Has Been Losing'

Yograj Bhat: "Everybody knows that RCB hasn't won a single match till date. This is indeed very sad. But, I request all to stop cursing and abusing team for this reason. I am making this video for the same."

Yograj Says They Shouldn't Be Discouraged

"Winning and losing are common in any game. People often praise the teams that win and criticize the ones that lose. But, it isn't right to constantly point at someone for losing. If you continue to do so, the team won't be able to perform for the next four years," said Bhat.

It'll Have An Impact On World Cup

He further added, "If we continue to treat them in this manner, they'll lose the spirit. The World Cup is nearing, and several of RCB players will be representing the country. The bashing will only affect their performance later."

Love The Players

In the video Yograj Bhat also said that the fan should be as enthusiastic as the players. The viewers wouldn't understand the difficulties of the players. Hence, shower your love upon the players and the sport. Everything will fall into place."