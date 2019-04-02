English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Yograj Bhat On Panchatantra Being Compared With Mandya Elections; I Am Not Endorsing Any Politician

    By
    |

    Yograj Bhat's Panchatantra released last Friday (March 28, 2019). The film has been well received by fans and as always Bhat's creativity and quirky style of story-telling have impressed the audience. However, only within a few days since its release, the film seems to have gotten involved in a controversy. Soon after its release, Panchatantra began to be compared with the political scenario in Mandya. The climax is being compared with the ongoing fight between Sumalatha Ambareesh and Nikhil Kumar. Yograj Bhat has now issued a statement saying his movie has nothing to do with the elections.

    Yograj Bhat Says Hes Not Endorsing Any Politician

    He said, "More than a week ago, I had issued a statement that some of my lyrics and dialogues are being used by political parties, but it has nothing to do with me. I am not endorsing any politician or any political party."

    After the release of my film Panchatantra, another parallel is being drawn between the Mandya election and the climax of the film. This is not the claim of the film team. We want to steer clear of any political debate," he further added in an interview with Bangalore Mirror.

    MOST READ : Yash Hopes To Make KGF Chapter 2 A World-Class Film! Says 'It Would Be Of No Use' If THIS Happens

    He's not the only celebrity who has been verbal about his unwillingness regarding the involvement in the politics. Previously, Puneeth Rajkumar and Shivrajkumar too said that they are not supporting or campaigning for anyone. Power Star even stated that he respects both Ambareesh and Kumaraswamy's family immensely. But, he would only like to remain an actor and not involve himself in politics.

    Read more about: yograj bhat
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 15:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 2, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue