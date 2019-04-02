Yograj Bhat On Panchatantra Being Compared With Mandya Elections; I Am Not Endorsing Any Politician

Yograj Bhat's Panchatantra released last Friday (March 28, 2019). The film has been well received by fans and as always Bhat's creativity and quirky style of story-telling have impressed the audience. However, only within a few days since its release, the film seems to have gotten involved in a controversy. Soon after its release, Panchatantra began to be compared with the political scenario in Mandya. The climax is being compared with the ongoing fight between Sumalatha Ambareesh and Nikhil Kumar. Yograj Bhat has now issued a statement saying his movie has nothing to do with the elections.

He said, "More than a week ago, I had issued a statement that some of my lyrics and dialogues are being used by political parties, but it has nothing to do with me. I am not endorsing any politician or any political party."

After the release of my film Panchatantra, another parallel is being drawn between the Mandya election and the climax of the film. This is not the claim of the film team. We want to steer clear of any political debate," he further added in an interview with Bangalore Mirror.

He's not the only celebrity who has been verbal about his unwillingness regarding the involvement in the politics. Previously, Puneeth Rajkumar and Shivrajkumar too said that they are not supporting or campaigning for anyone. Power Star even stated that he respects both Ambareesh and Kumaraswamy's family immensely. But, he would only like to remain an actor and not involve himself in politics.