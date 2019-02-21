Yuvaratna's First Schedule Shoot Wraps Up; Who Is To Play Female Lead Opposite Puneeth Rajkumar?
Puneeth Rajkumar's Nata Sarvabhouma is still running successfully in the theatres and the Power Star is already busy working on his next project. He will be next seen in Santhosh Ananddram's Yuvaratna. The film went on the floors in January 2019. The team is stationed in the Karavali region to capture a few crucial scenes. According to Times of India reports, the film has completed its first schedule shoot. Yuvaratna has also created anticipation amongst the fans by keeping the female lead a suspense. So who is to be cast opposite Puneeth Rajkumar? Read below to know...
Shot In Virgin Locations
Talking about the shooting in the Karavali region, the director said, "We will be shooting in and around Mangaluru, Malpe and Udupi. I'm sure these locations will add to the richness of the film." He further added, "The film takes off in this region and we've identified some virgin locations here."
Sayyeshaa Saigal The Female Lead?
A while ago, TNIE reported that Southern beauty Sayyeshaa Saigal has been chosen to play the female lead in Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvaratna. However, the makers are yet to confirm if these reports are true. Meanwhile, Sayyeshaa is all set to tie the knot with Tamil actor Arya in Mar
Anupama Parameswaran Might Be Roped In
The young actress Anupama Parameswaran has highly impressed the Kannadiga fans after Nata Sarvabhouma. Upon watching her and Puneeth's jodi in the horror-thriller, fans are requesting the makers of Yuvaratna to cast her opposite the Power Star in Yuvaratna too. We need to wait and watch if she will be roped in for this film.
Power Of Youth
Puneeth will be featured in the role of a collage going student in his next. The tagline of the film is 'Power of Youth'. After Raajakumara, director Santhosh and Puneeth are yet again coming together for Yuvaratna. The movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale productions.
MOST READ : Good News For Sudeep's Fans! Here's When You Can Catch Pailwaan In Theatres