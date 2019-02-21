Yuvaratna's First Schedule Shoot Wraps Up; Who Is To Play Female Lead Opposite Puneeth Rajkumar?

Shot In Virgin Locations

Talking about the shooting in the Karavali region, the director said, "We will be shooting in and around Mangaluru, Malpe and Udupi. I'm sure these locations will add to the richness of the film." He further added, "The film takes off in this region and we've identified some virgin locations here."

Sayyeshaa Saigal The Female Lead?

A while ago, TNIE reported that Southern beauty Sayyeshaa Saigal has been chosen to play the female lead in Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvaratna. However, the makers are yet to confirm if these reports are true. Meanwhile, Sayyeshaa is all set to tie the knot with Tamil actor Arya in Mar

Anupama Parameswaran Might Be Roped In

The young actress Anupama Parameswaran has highly impressed the Kannadiga fans after Nata Sarvabhouma. Upon watching her and Puneeth's jodi in the horror-thriller, fans are requesting the makers of Yuvaratna to cast her opposite the Power Star in Yuvaratna too. We need to wait and watch if she will be roped in for this film.

Power Of Youth

Puneeth will be featured in the role of a collage going student in his next. The tagline of the film is 'Power of Youth'. After Raajakumara, director Santhosh and Puneeth are yet again coming together for Yuvaratna. The movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale productions.