Yuvaratna Teaser: Puneeth Rajkumar Aces The College Avatar With Aplomb!

Puneeth Finally Appears As Yuvaratna

Helmed by Santhosh Ananddram, Yuvaratna is bankrolled by KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur. While the collaboration of the best filmmakers and the talented actor alone had gotten fans excited, the teaser seems to have surprised them further. It has garnered over eight lakh views within 24 hours.

Sanjay Dutt Congratulates The Team

Upon watching the teaser, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the Yuvaratna team. He wrote, "The #Yuvarathnaa teaser is looking brilliant! All the best @Vkiragandur, @Karthik1423 & the entire team at @hombalefilms." - (sic)

Fans Impressed With The Actor's Look

It has been a long time since Puneeth Rajkumar essayed the role of a student. By offering an edgy look to his character, Yuvaratna makers have managed to keep up to the expectations of the fans. His hairdo is being discussed a lot on social media since the teaser's launch.

Yuvaratna's Star Ensemble

South Indian actress Sayyeshaa Saigal will be seen playing the female lead opposite Puneeth Rajkumar in Yuvaratna. The film also boasts several other prominent faces including Boman Irani, Prakash Raj and, Sonu Gowda.

An official statement regarding the release date is yet to be made.