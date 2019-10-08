    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Yuvaratna Teaser: Puneeth Rajkumar Aces The College Avatar With Aplomb!

      By
      |

      In the recent past, Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar has featured in films that have redefined his image on screen. With his latest, Yuvaratna too, he is appearing in a never-seen-before avatar. The first teaser of the sports-centric film was launched yesterday, leaving a lasting impression on the audiences. Filled with intriguing shots, the one-and-a-half minute long video offers minimal dialogues. Although the words are few, they speak volumes about Puneeth's character. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt also congratulated the team, calling it simply 'brilliant'.

      Puneeth Finally Appears As Yuvaratna

      Puneeth Finally Appears As Yuvaratna

      Helmed by Santhosh Ananddram, Yuvaratna is bankrolled by KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur. While the collaboration of the best filmmakers and the talented actor alone had gotten fans excited, the teaser seems to have surprised them further. It has garnered over eight lakh views within 24 hours.

      Sanjay Dutt Congratulates The Team

      Sanjay Dutt Congratulates The Team

      Upon watching the teaser, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the Yuvaratna team. He wrote, "The #Yuvarathnaa teaser is looking brilliant! All the best @Vkiragandur, @Karthik1423 & the entire team at @hombalefilms." - (sic)

      Fans Impressed With The Actor's Look

      Fans Impressed With The Actor's Look

      It has been a long time since Puneeth Rajkumar essayed the role of a student. By offering an edgy look to his character, Yuvaratna makers have managed to keep up to the expectations of the fans. His hairdo is being discussed a lot on social media since the teaser's launch.

      Yuvaratna's Star Ensemble

      Yuvaratna's Star Ensemble

      South Indian actress Sayyeshaa Saigal will be seen playing the female lead opposite Puneeth Rajkumar in Yuvaratna. The film also boasts several other prominent faces including Boman Irani, Prakash Raj and, Sonu Gowda.

      An official statement regarding the release date is yet to be made.

