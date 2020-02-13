A New Teaser Of Roberrt To Be Unveiled On Challenging Star Darshan’s Birthday

Kannada superstar Darshan’s fans have a major surprise in store on the actor’s birthday. The markers of his next outing Roberrt have decided to drop a new teaser on February 16. For the uninitiated, Roberrt is a highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie and the first release of Darshan this year. The movie is currently in its post-production phase now and is all set to hit the silver screens on April 9 this summer.

In the meantime, Darshan’s fans have various plans etched out to celebrate the star’s birthday that falls on February 16. The team of Roberrt will be dedicating the film’s teaser as a gift for the Challenging Star’s fans.

The exciting news was recently confirmed by director Tharun Sudhir. He took to social media and wrote, “Yesss... let’s celebrate #DBoxx @dasadarshan birthday with Roberrt teaser.. Feb 16th midnight @12am Shower ur belssings on us as always” (sic)

Produced by Umapathy Films, the action entertainer has been filmed at various locations such as Varanasi, Chennai, Puducherry, Lucknow, Mysuru, and Hyderabad. The movie will see actress Asha Bhat making her Kannada debut as the female lead opposite Darshan. It also stars Shivaraj KR Pete, Ravi Kishan, Chikanna, Sonal Monteiro, Vinod Prabhakar, Jagaathi Babu and Devaraj in pivotal roles.

It must be noted that D boss Darshan recently released the second look motion poster of the film on the Makara Sankranti holiday. The Challenging Star was seen sporting the iconic getup of Lord Hanuman. It managed to garner immense love and adulation from the fans on social media.

