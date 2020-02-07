    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ace Filmmaker Kodlu Ramakrishna Opens Up About His Latest Outing Matte Udbhava

      By
      |

      The 1990 classic Udbhava has received a continuation after 30 years on the silver screens. Veteran filmmaker Kodlu Ramakrishna’s political satire has hit the silver screens today to rave reviews. The senior director, in a recent interview, opened up about recreating history with Matte Udbhava.

      Kodlu Ramakrishna said, “As a writer and director, making Matte Udbhava has given me double the excitement. However, Mathe Udbhava is a mass entertainer, and I have gone by the taste of today’s cine-goers. It will come with elements of love, action, and emotions.”

      Matte Udbhava

      He went on to add, “I have mirrored today’s society in my film, which also highlights the present political scenario, and a few incidents that have taken place over the last five years. Making this film has brought the utmost satisfaction in my film career. Expect a climax that nobody would have imagined.” (sic)

      Matte Udbhava stars Pramod and Milana Nagaraj in the lead roles along with Rangayana Raghu, Avinash, and Mohan in pivotal roles. The music for the film has been composed by V Manohar. The movie has been produced by White Panthers Creatives and Infiniti Films banner.

      ALSO READ: Matte Udbhava Movie Review: Pramod’s Film Manages To Entertain The Audiences 'Again’

      ALSO READ: Gentleman Movie Review: The Prajwal Devaraj Starrer Takes The Audiences On An Interesting Journey

      Story first published: Friday, February 7, 2020, 22:32 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 7, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X