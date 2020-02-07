Ace Filmmaker Kodlu Ramakrishna Opens Up About His Latest Outing Matte Udbhava

The 1990 classic Udbhava has received a continuation after 30 years on the silver screens. Veteran filmmaker Kodlu Ramakrishna’s political satire has hit the silver screens today to rave reviews. The senior director, in a recent interview, opened up about recreating history with Matte Udbhava.

Kodlu Ramakrishna said, “As a writer and director, making Matte Udbhava has given me double the excitement. However, Mathe Udbhava is a mass entertainer, and I have gone by the taste of today’s cine-goers. It will come with elements of love, action, and emotions.”

He went on to add, “I have mirrored today’s society in my film, which also highlights the present political scenario, and a few incidents that have taken place over the last five years. Making this film has brought the utmost satisfaction in my film career. Expect a climax that nobody would have imagined.” (sic)

Matte Udbhava stars Pramod and Milana Nagaraj in the lead roles along with Rangayana Raghu, Avinash, and Mohan in pivotal roles. The music for the film has been composed by V Manohar. The movie has been produced by White Panthers Creatives and Infiniti Films banner.

