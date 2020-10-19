Actor Krishna Nadig Passes Away At 65

Kannada actor Krishna Nadig passed away on Saturday (October 17, 2020) at a private hospital in Bengaluru, reportedly due to a heart attack.

As per reports, the senior actor was shooting for the popular Kannada daily soap Lagnapatrike, wherein he complained of having chest pain. Though the production team took him to the nearest hospital, Krishna succumbed to the heart attack and died on the way. He was 65 and is survived by his wife and three daughters. His last rites were held at Chamarajpet.

Talking about his film career, Krishna Nadig was best known for his roles in films including Pailwaan (2019) and Aadi Lakshmi Purana (2019). He had been a part of daily soaps including Paaru, Devi, Evalu Sujatha and Milana. The actor had also written the screenplay for more than 50 films.

The fans, colleagues and friends of Krishna Nadig have been mourning his sudden demise on social media.

