      Actor Shashikumar’s Son Akshith SK To Make His Bilingual Debut In Telugu And Kannada

      Veteran actor Shashikumar’s son, Akshith SK who is also known as Adityaa Shashikumar, will soon be making his acting debut in a bilingual project directed by Prabhakar Aaripaka. The movie is titled Seethaayana and Seethayaanam in Kannada and Telugu respectively. Produced by Lalitha Rajyalakshmi, the movie also stars Anahit Bhooshan as the female lead.

      For the uninitiated, Akshith was supposed to make his debut last year in a Kannada film by Siddharth Maradeppaa. But sadly, the project never took off after its announcement and grand mahurat event.

      Akshith SK

      As of now, Akshith is currently busy dubbing for the Kannada version of the movie. The young actor recently spoke to a news daily about his struggle and upcoming debut. Akshith said, “Nepotism doesn’t work anymore. Just because my father is an actor, that doesn’t mean I get a red carpet welcome. It is all about the skills, how we shape up,”

      He went on to add, “This is my new entry into the field. I had started earlier, but things took another turn. For the betterment of my acting and dancing, I stayed back and practiced with my dad, and went to different teachers to learn acting. I also went with my father to the sets, to learn the technicalities, as I felt I had to learn the basics,” he says.

      On being quizzed about his father’s untimely death in an accident, Akshit replied, “That was a major turning point in my life. Now my ultimate goal is that I want to make my dad smile. I hope that I carry on his legacy. At the same time, I am not doing it only for him.. I am happy to start from zero.” (sic)

      Story first published: Friday, February 7, 2020, 17:55 [IST]
