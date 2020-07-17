Actor Srinath Vasishta Turns Security Guard Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

With several COVID-19 positive cases emerging, the Karnataka government has announced a complete lockdown in the state to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Millions of people have been going through a tough time from the past four months, with many families still trying to cope with the sudden downturn of the situation.

In such circumstances, actor-director Srinath Vasishta revealed that one of the security guards of his apartment has been tested positive. The other team members have been asked to quarantine themselves and therefore the residents are taking turns to guard the building in Bangalore.

Srinath was quoted as saying by the Deccan Herald, "I had played the role of a security guard in one of the Kannada serial Chi.Sow.Savithri. This time. I did it for real. I spent the day tracking vehicles moving in and out of the apartment complex, monitoring temperature and checking if people were wearing masks."

The secretary of the apartment's management committee Sunil Krishnan said that the security of the building is being done in three shifts with two residents each - 6 am to 2 pm, 2pm to 10 pm and 10 pm to 6 am. He also added that there are also people who have been assigned the duty of cleaning the premises.

For the unversed, the actor has worked in several films including Naa Ninna Mareyalare, RangiTaranga, Ravana, Tapori. Srinath has directed films like Manthana and Salila. He has also penned stories for several popular daily soaps like Male Bilu, Mukta and Silli Lalli among the others.

