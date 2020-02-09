    For Quick Alerts
      Actor Vijay Raghavendra Opens Up About His Latest Release Malgudi Days

      Vijay Raghavendra currently basking the glorious reviews of his latest release Malgudi Days. The Kannada movie sees the talented actor play an experimental character with two shades, as an elderly writer and a schoolboy. Vijay in a recent interview with the New Indian Express, opened up about his role and experience working on the film.

      Vijay said, “As a writer, Lakshmi Narayana Malgudi, most of the time, has a purpose to travel to his past, where he enjoys the younger days of his life. They say, 'one should get into the skin of the character,’ and this came true while I got myself to play these two shades.”

      Vijay Raghavendra

      He went on to add, “The schoolboy role was easy to play as I had my own connecting point, which was real. For the writer’s role, I had to take references from legendary personalities like Dr. Rajkumar, my father C Ashwath, Loknath, Dattanna, and I held them as sources of inspiration at different places.”

      On being quizzed about the message of the movie, Vijay replied, “We are all just the product of our own past, which is something we enjoy at various stages. Unfortunately, in our busy lives, everyone tends to oversee that, and we think that we have lost a lot of things, which is actually not the case. Everything is there, and all we need is to dig out the good things. That is what the team and I intend to say through Malgudi Days.”

      The feel-good drama movie has been directed by Kishor Moodbidri and produced by K Rathnakara Kamath. Malgudi Days also stars Greeshma Shridhar and Tejaswini are in pivotal roles. The music for the film has been scored by Gagan Baderiya.

      Sunday, February 9, 2020
