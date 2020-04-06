Actress Sharmiela Mandre Booked For Rash Driving After Crashing A Car During Coronavirus Lockdown

Actress Sharmiela Mandre and her friend have been booked for rash driving after they met with an accident in the wee hours on Saturday (April 4) while driving a Jaguar car in Vasanthnagar. According to the police, the incident took place at around 3 am.

On Saturday early morning, the cops received a call from the locals about a car accident. When they reached the spot, the car was lying vacant with no occupants. In an investigation, police found that the car had hit a pillar at the underbridge and was unoccupied. Later, police visited the nearby hospitals to see if anyone was admitted. In an enquiry, they realized that it was actress Sharmiela Mandre who was in the car along with her friend Lokesh.

Reportedly, Sharmiela and Lokesh were admitted at the Fortis Hospital with injuries. The police officials have registered a Suo Moto case regarding the accident. Speaking about the whole incident, Sharmiela Mandre told India Today, "I suffered severe stomach pain early morning on April 4 and called my friends Lokesh and Dawn Thomas (who had a curfew pass) to take me to a hospital nearby. We met with an accident on our way to the hospital. Dawn was driving the car and I was on the back seat. I hurt my neck and blacked out. I was not out, returning from a party, as claimed by some media reports. I have been stressing on the need for social-distancing since the day the pandemic broke out in our country and so, I will be the last one to not follow the rules."

The high ground traffic inspector told a leading portal, "Our ASI received the call and he went to the spot and found no one near the car at 3 am. Later, we realised it was the actress and her friend in the car."(sic)

Also Read : Sharmiela Mandre To Act With G.V. Prakash

According to the cops, they still couldn't record the statement of the actor because she was shifted to a different hospital. The car had a valid curfew movement pass issued by the Bangalore police. However, the police officials have not mentioned Dawn's name in the FIR.

The reason behind driving at 3 am will soon be revealed after the investigation.