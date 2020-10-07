Aditi Prabhudeva To Play India’s First Female Superhero; First Look To Be Out On October 24, 2020

Looks like Sandalwood actress Aditi Prabhudeva is all set to entertain her fans and audience in a never seen before avatar. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, the actress recently shared a glimpse of her next to announce its first look poster release on October 24, 2020.

Sharing a picture she wrote on her Instagram handle in Kannada, "My next is India's first female superhero film. We will be releasing the first look on October 24. This will be a very new endeavor for the Kannada cinema. Looking forward to your support." In the picture, a silhouette of a woman can be seen with a red background and titled 'The Rise Of First Indian Female Superhero. First Look On 24 OCT 2020'.

Well, the big news has surely thrilled the fans who have expressed their support and congratulated Aditi for her new endeavor.

Talking about her other projects, Aditi has been a busy bee these days. She was last seen in a music video titled Perfect Girl. The song composed and crooned by Abhi Multi was released during the COVID-19 lockdown, and garnered positive response from the netizens.

Aditi Prabhudeva has a gamut of roles and exciting projects up her sleeve. The actress will soon be seen in Vijay Prasad's Totapuri, M Chandramouli's Dilmaar, Dayal Padmanabhan's Ombathane Dikku, Shahuraj Shinde's Champion, MG Srinivas' Old Monk and Abhishek Shetty's Gajaanana and Gang.

