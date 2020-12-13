After Sparking Outrage, Vijay Rangaraju Apologises For His Remarks On Dr Vishnuvardhan

Telugu actor Vijay Rangaraju had a while ago made some distasteful comments about Kannada thespian Dr Vishnuvardhan. This did not go down well with the late superstar’s fans, colleagues and industry members. They all were seen demanding an apology from the actor.

And now, Vijay Rangaraju seems to have has realised his mistake as he was seen emotionally apologising to the irked fans and actors over his recent insensitive remarks in a three-minute-long video message.

The actor blamed his financial and professional struggles and frustration for the rant. Vijay got emotional and was in tears as he said, "To the people of Karnataka and children of Karnataka, I have made a very huge mistake and I am getting punished for that. Due to the pandemic, I'm wearing a mask and it's not like I am not willing to show you my face. I have sinned,"

He went on to add, "Please forgive me Vishnu Vardhan fans and I also apologise to the late actor's wife Bharathi Vishnuvardhan because of my words. I am really really sorry and my sincere apologies to Sudeep sir, Puneeth Rajkumar and Upendra sir." The actor concluded by falling on his feet and crying.

For the unversed, Vijay Rangaraju had made some comments about late Kannada matinee idol Dr Vishnuvardhan, which were nasty and personal in an interview of his in Telugu. His unsavoury remarks drew the ire of several members from Sandalwood, including Dr Vishnuvardhan's son-in-law Aniruddha Jatkar and star actors Kichcha Sudeep and Puneeth Rajkumar. They condemned the remarks and had demanded an apology from the Telugu actor.

