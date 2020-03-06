Ahead Of Kotigobba 3 Release, Sudeep Opens Up About Stepping Into His 25th Year In Cinema

Sudeep is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Kotigobba 3. In the meantime, the Sandalwood superstar recently took to social media to thank all his fans and well-wishers on entering into his 25th year in cinema. And now, in an interview with Film Companion, the actor spoke at length about his journey and longevity in the business whilst admitting to having consciously slowed down in the recent past.

Sudeep said, “See, we can never plan this journey. Nobody can say that if I am around for 20-25 years, it’s because of my hard work. I think time needs to be kind too. You need to get lucky with everything. You definitely feel like the chosen one by the end of it.” (sic)

He went on to add, “There’s always this question that comes to me: Why me? I look at someone else, they’re good-looking, they perform well too… so this is where you start feeling lucky, you start feeling gratitude towards all the people who still come to the theatre. And, you feel less arrogant about your stardom, and learn to be happy with what you have. There’s been a lot of hard work and sacrifice too. How do I decide what has given me longevity? I don’t want to analyse. I just enjoy what is coming my way.”

On being quizzed about his future career plans, the actor revealed, “Today, I have the time. I never used to have it before, because I was always chasing something or someone. I lost most of my time chasing. One day, you realise you’re chasing something that is running away from you. So, you slow down, to allow people and things you left behind to catch up with you. It might sound philosophical, but after I slowed down is when I really started seeing a better life, a better career.”

