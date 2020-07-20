    For Quick Alerts
      Aishwarya Arjun Tests Positive For COVID-19

      Actress Aishwarya Arjun has tested positive for Coronavirus. The Prema Baraha star is now being treated by eminent doctors in a private hospital in Chennai. Also, the daughter of popular actors Arjun Sarja and Niveditha Arjun, Aishwarya has acted in a couple of movies like Pattathu Yanai (Tamil- 2013) and Prema Baraha (Kannada -2018).

      Prema Baraha written and directed by Arjun was simultaneously released in Tamil titled Sollividava. The actress was nominated for SIIMA Award for Best Debutant Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for the movie.

      Recently, Aishwarya's cousin Dhruva Sarja and wife Prerna were tested COVID-19 positive. The Pogaru actor revealed that he and his wife tested positive and have chosen to get hospitalised. He tweeted, "My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I'm sure we'll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe."

      Dhruv made his acting debut with the 2012 film Addhuri. He is known for films such as Bahaddur and Bharajari, which earned him high appreciation. He will next be seen in Pogaru directed by Nanda Kishore. The action-thriller will have Rashmika Mandanna essaying the lead role. The song 'Karabuu' from the film created a buzz soon after its highly-awaited release.

      Dhruv is the younger brother of Chiranjeevi Sarja, who died recently after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 39.

      Dhruva Sarja & His Wife Test Positive For COVID-19; Actor Confirms On Twitter

      Arjun Sarja's Words For Late Nephew Chiranjeevi Will Leave You Emotional

      Story first published: Monday, July 20, 2020, 16:29 [IST]
