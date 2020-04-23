    For Quick Alerts
      Ajith Starrer Jaga Malla Becomes The Highest TRP Rated Kannada Dubbed Movie!

      Last year, Ajith and Nayanthara's Tamil film, Viswasam, released in theatres on January 10, and immediately got the cash registers ringing. The movie was dubbed in Telugu and Kannada as well. While the makers released the Telugu version with the same title on March 1, Viswasam was released in Kannada as Jaga Malla on March 7.

      Jaga Malla

      The action-drama turned out to be an overall winner as the movie did well in Telugu and Kannada too. In fact, the original even ended up sweeping away several big awards last year. And now, Ajith's blockbuster film has set yet another record. Last Friday, on April 17, the Kannada version of Viswasam, Jaga Malla, premiered on Udaya TV and created history by recording the highest TRP ratings ever for a dubbed Kannada movie by registering 50,53,000 impressions.

      Usually, only big Kannada stars manage to get such a phenomenal response to their film's television premiere. But with Jaga Malla garnering so much attention, one thing is pretty evident, Ajith Kumar not only has a huge fan base in Kollywood but also in Sandalwood.

      While Viswasam was helmed by filmmaker Siva, Hrudaya Shiva wrote the dialogues and songs for the Kannada version. Back in 2017, Ajith's film Yennai Arindhaal was also dubbed and released in Kannada as Sathyadev IPS, whereas his action-thriller Vivegam was released as Commando. His 2013 release Arrambam also came out in Kannada as Dheera. Going by the list of his Kannada dubbed movies, it's given that Ajith Kumar has made his mark in Sandalwood as well. Isn't that's a big achievement in itself?

      Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 16:04 [IST]
