All Set To Marry Chandan Shetty, Niveditha Gowda Says Her Wedding Attire Was Chosen By Her Mother

Bigg Boss contestants Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda are all set to tie the knot on February 26. The wedding festivities are already underway at the bride and groom's houses. While we wait to see Nivedhita aka 'Gombe' in her full bridal get-up, here's what she said about her wedding attires!

Niveditha shared that her wedding ensemble were chosen by her mother. She told Times of India, "As a child I was very curious when my mother and relatives were doing shopping for purpose, but when they are doing it for me it is giving me a completely different vibe. I was with my mother while selecting dhaare saree and for the reception dress, I and Chandan met a designer, apart from that all sarees and jewelry designs are selected by my mother."

Niveditha and Chandan met in the Bigg Boss house and developed a close friendship. They fell in love after they left the house. The two got engaged in October 2019. Chandan, who is a rapper, will be releasing a song about love with Niveditha today. Their wedding will take place at a convention hall in Mysore tomorrow morning.

