Allu Arjun Is All Set To Debut In Sandalwood With Sukumar’s Pushpa

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun who has a huge fan base across the globe is all set to venture into Sandalwood with his upcoming film Pushpa. The highly anticipated Sukumar (Rangasthalam fame) directorial will be the actor’s first-ever Kannada dubbed release.

On Allu Arjun's birthday on April 8, the first look of the Tollywood biggie was shared with the audiences. The Kannada poster of the film was also released on the same occasion. Pushpa will hit the silver screens as a pan-India release in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi respectively.

The movie also features Karnataka crush, Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role as a village girl opposite Arjun. The Kirik Party fame actress recently wished her leading man on his birthday whilst sharing the first look poster of Pushpa. Rashmika wrote, “Happy Birthday @alluarjunonline sir! Here’s the first look of our film PUSHPA, hope you guys like it!” (sic).

The team has already completed its first shoot schedule and will resume the shooting for the next schedule after the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Anish Kuruvilla in pivotal roles. The music for the much-awaited movie will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

