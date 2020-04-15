Allu Sirish And Sivakarthikeyan Applaud Krishna And Milana Nagaraj’s Love Mocktail

Love Mocktail has turned out to be the biggest surprise hit of Sandalwood in 2020. The romance film stars Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj in the lead roles along with Amrutha Iyengar, Abhilash, Rachana Inder and Kushi Achar in supporting roles.

The movie also marked the directorial debut of leading man Krishna. Love Mocktail is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and is continuing to receive the love of audiences along with patronage from industry contemporaries.

Speaking of the overwhelming success and adulation, Krishna, in an interview with Cinema Express revealed, “Sivakarthikeyan watched the film, found my number, introduced himself through a message, and congratulated me. I called him back and he said Love Mocktail was a lovely film, which is fun and also filled with emotions. I was curious to know whether he understood the language, and he said yes, to a certain extent, and added that subtitles came in handy. Watching the film and saying it is nice is a good gesture. But going to the extent of finding out the number and calling me to praise it is a big thing.”

Meanwhile, Tollywood actor Allu Sirish too took to his social media account to compliment the slice of life film. He wrote, “Watched "Love Mocktail" (Kannada) on Amazon Prime. It's so much fun, yet heartwarming. All 90s/early 2000s kids will love it. Tuition crushes, SMS era courtship, gully cricket, pre smartphone love. It took me back in time!” (sic).

Love Mocktail was produced by lead actors Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj themselves. The leading duo is currently working on a sequel for the film.

ALSO READ: It's Official! Love Mocktail To Get A Sequel, Actor-Director Krishna Shares More Details

ALSO READ: Valentine’s Day: Love Mocktail Lead Couple Krishna And Milana Nagaraj Are Dating Each Other