Amazon Prime Video Launches Latest Song From French Biriyani, Yen Madodu Swamy By Vasuki Vaibhav

Amazon Prime Video today released the latest song of their upcoming comedy - French Biriyani. The track, titled Yen Madodu Swamy, sees the two leading stars of the film - Danish Sait and Sal Yusuf, as well as a special treat in the form of the film’s director Pannaga Bharana, break into a song in a bar. The song is composed by the talented Vasuki Vaibhav and has been sung by power-house performer Puneeth Rajkumar.

The spirited sequence talks about the turns of life – those who understand it, sail through the twists life takes them, while the ones who don’t, fall into a trap and make mistakes. Vasuki Vaibhav has surely hit all the right chords with this music track in the upcoming French Biriyani movie.

Directed by Pannaga Bharana, French Biriyani is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudath A Talwar under the banner of PRK productions. Prime members can catch the exclusive streaming of this comedy on July 24th in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Join Danish Sait aka Asgar and Sal Yusuf aka Simon taking you on a thrilling journey filled with action and comedy that is sure to tickle your funny bone. Watch the song here:

French Biriyani is the story of Simon, representative of a pharmaceutical company from France and Asgar, a local auto driver from Shivajinagar, who share a two-day long journey in Bengaluru. That twisted journey with a comedy of errors changes the way they look at life. What results from this goofed up journey is the heartstring of French Biriyani. With every possible wrong ingredient added by fate, it inevitably becomes a recipe for disaster. French Biriyani is set for a world premiere only on Amazon Prime Video, July 24 onwards.

French Biriyani will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue.

ALSO READ: French Biriyani Director On Danish Sait: He Gave Me The Idea To Dust The Script, Set It In Bangalore