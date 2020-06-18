Arjun Sarja’s Words For Late Nephew Chiranjeevi Will Leave You Emotional

Just like Sushant Singh Rajput, Chiranjeevi Sarja's sudden demise was a shocking moment for the entire South film industry, especially Sandalwood. The actor lost his life due to cardiac arrest on June 7 at the age of 39. Chiranjeevi is survived by his pregnant wife Meghana Raj and brother Dhruva Sarja.

Chiranjeevi was very close to his actor-uncle Arjun Sarja. His last film, Shivarjuna was a remake of Arjun's old film in Tamil. After Chiranjeevi's death, brother Dhruva often remembers his Anna (elder brother) on social media. Recently, he shared a video that had an audio note of their maternal uncle Arjun Sarja, in which his words for the late Sandalwood actor will leave you emotional.

In the video, Arjun says, "My young son, if you were upset or angry and had gone away from the city for a couple of days, it would still have been fine. But, you've got to a place where you cannot return at all and have punished us all. All I can see is your smiling face, even when I close my eyes. If you think that we will forget you in a few days, it is lies. You have wounded us in a way that it would never heal. You will remain in our hearts forever. Your grandfather named you Chiranjeevi (immortal), and it will remain true."

"Your words, smile, memories and our bond will remain immortal. Chiru, everyone tells us that God should give us the courage to bear this loss. But, this lies in your hands. Please return to us in the form of your child. We will find your reflection in the smile of the newborn. Please. Chiru, we love you so much. We will always be missing you and you will remain in our memories. Your's lovingly, your family and your fan," concluded an emotional Arjun Sarja.

Arjun Sarja's voice shows how much he misses him. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj also remembered her husband in a very emotional post.

May your soul rest in peace Chiranjeevi Sarja!