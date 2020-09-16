Asha Bhat On Darshan Starrer Roberrt: I’m Happy To See That Fans Have Kept The Buzz Going

The makers of Darshan starrer Roberrt recently surprised the film’s heroine, Asha Bhat, by revealing her first look from the film on her birthday. The model-turned-actress, who commenced her film career in Bollywood with Junglee alongside Vidyut Jammwal, is now making her Kannada film debut with Roberrt. The actress has been paired opposite in the Challenging Star and will play a foreign returned girl who initially sees a clash of cultures.

Asha is currently based in Mumbai and is happy to have received the surprise gift from the Roberrt team. She recalled that the shoot began on her birthday last year and was quoted by the New Indian Express as saying, “It’s been one year, and the momentum has been going strong. Though I am still a nobody in the Kannada cinema industry, I am so thrilled to see the kind of buzz this film has been creating, especially among Darshan fans. I am really glad that I am associated with such a good team. Roberrt is a film to look forward to post the COVID pandemic.”

Besides Darshan and Asha in the lead roles, the highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie produced by Umapathy Films, also stars Jagapathi Babu, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Ravi Kishan, Chikkanna and Shivaraj K R Pete in pivotal roles.

On being quizzed about her other upcoming projects, the actress said, “I heard that shooting of Kannada films has resumed in full scale, but the Mumbai film industry is yet to roll out such plans. A lot of scriptwriters and directors have used this time to write stories, and I got to reading a handful of good subjects, but nothing is finalised.”

